Nolan Arenado and Lane Thomas are two of the top players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals square off at Busch Stadium on Friday (at 8:15 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Mikolas Stats

The Cardinals' Miles Mikolas (5-5) will make his 20th start of the season.

He has seven quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Mikolas will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.23), 47th in WHIP (1.305), and 58th in K/9 (6.2).

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jul. 8 7.0 4 0 0 6 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 6.1 4 4 4 2 2 vs. Astros Jun. 28 5.2 7 5 5 4 3 at Nationals Jun. 21 7.0 8 2 2 3 1 at Mets Jun. 16 6.0 8 6 6 1 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Miles Mikolas' player props with BetMGM.

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has recorded 94 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .283/.332/.518 so far this year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at Marlins Jul. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Marlins Jul. 5 3-for-5 2 0 2 6 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 97 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 45 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .284/.369/.475 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 7 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Jul. 5 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 4 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 49 RBI (107 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a .302/.347/.497 slash line so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 8 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 6 2-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has recorded 84 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .261/.337/.478 on the year.

Candelario has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Reds Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Reds Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.