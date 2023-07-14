Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brendan Donovan is available when the St. Louis Cardinals battle Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 8, when he went 0-for-5 with an RBI against the White Sox.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Discover More About This Game
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan leads St. Louis in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 78 hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- Donovan has gotten a hit in 48 of 79 games this year (60.8%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (27.8%).
- In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.4%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Donovan has an RBI in 18 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|41
|.289
|AVG
|.279
|.374
|OBP
|.365
|.437
|SLG
|.379
|10
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|12
|24/13
|K/BB
|24/17
|2
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.45 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's 4.45 ERA ranks 49th, 1.440 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 56th.
