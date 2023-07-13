In Wimbledon semifinals on Thursday, Ons Jabeur meets Aryna Sabalenka.

With -160 odds, Sabalenka is favored over Jabeur (+130) for this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ons Jabeur vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Thursday, July 13

Thursday, July 13 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ons Jabeur vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 61.5% chance to win.

Ons Jabeur Aryna Sabalenka +130 Odds to Win Match -160 +225 Odds to Win Tournament +140 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 41.7% 46.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Ons Jabeur vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Jabeur defeated Elena Rybakina 6-7, 6-4, 6-1.

Sabalenka reached the semifinals by taking down No. 18-ranked Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Jabeur has played 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 20.7 games per match.

In her eight matches on grass over the past 12 months, Jabeur has played an average of 20.3 games.

Sabalenka has averaged 21.2 games per match through her 66 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 58.0% of the games.

In seven matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Sabalenka has averaged 19.0 games per match and 8.9 games per set, winning 62.4% of those games.

Going back to 2015, Sabalenka and Jabeur have played four times, and Sabalenka is 3-1, including a 3-6, 7-6, 7-5 win for Sabalenka at the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara on October 31, 2022, the last time these two matched up.

Sabalenka has clinched seven sets against Jabeur (good for a 70.0% win percentage), compared to Jabeur's three.

Sabalenka has defeated Jabeur in 56 of 101 total games between them, good for a 55.4% win rate.

Jabeur and Sabalenka have matched up four times, averaging 25.3 games and 2.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.