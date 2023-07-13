The right to compete for the tournament title is on the line on Thursday, when Ons Jabeur takes to the court to play Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of Wimbledon.

You can watch Sabalenka try to knock off Jabeur on ESPN.

Ons Jabeur vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info

Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Thursday, July 13

Thursday, July 13 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Jabeur vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

By beating No. 3-ranked Elena Rybakina 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday, Jabeur advanced to the semifinals.

In the Viking International Eastbourne, Jabeur's most recent tournament, she was beaten 3-6, 2-6 by No. 67-ranked Camila Giorgi on June 28 in the round of 16 round.

In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Sabalenka defeated No. 18-ranked Madison Keys, winning 6-2, 6-4.

In the round of 16 of her last tournament (Bett1open) on June 22, Sabalenka was beaten by No. 13-ranked Veronika Kudermetova 2-6, 6-7.

In four head-to-head matches, Sabalenka has beaten Jabeur three times, while Jabeur has won one match. Sabalenka won their last matchup 3-6, 7-6, 7-5 in the Round Robin of the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara on October 31, 2022.

Sabalenka has won seven sets versus Jabeur, good for a 70.0% win rate, while Jabeur has taken home three sets.

Sabalenka has taken 56 games versus Jabeur, good for a 55.4% win rate, while Jabeur has taken home 45 games.

Jabeur vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities

Ons Jabeur Aryna Sabalenka +130 Odds to Win Match -160 +225 Odds to Win Tournament +140 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 41.7% 46.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.5

