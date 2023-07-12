How to Watch the WNBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's WNBA schedule includes top teams in play. Among those five contests is the Connecticut Sun playing the Chicago Sky.
Today's WNBA Games
The Chicago Sky play host to the Connecticut Sun
The Sun go on the road to face the Sky on Wednesday at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 8-11
- CON Record: 14-5
- CHI Stats: 78.0 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.7 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- CON Stats: 84.8 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.5 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 6.2 APG)
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.9 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 8.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3.5
- CON Odds to Win: -165
- CHI Odds to Win: +137
- Total: 159.5 points
The Indiana Fever face the New York Liberty
The Liberty hope to pick up a road win at the Fever on Wednesday at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 5-14
- NYL Record: 13-4
- IND Stats: 81.9 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.5 Opp. PPG (10th)
- NYL Stats: 87.4 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.9 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.3 APG)
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.4 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 4.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -9
- NYL Odds to Win: -505
- IND Odds to Win: +378
- Total: 167.5 points
The Minnesota Lynx play host to the Dallas Wings
The Wings travel to face the Lynx on Wednesday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 9-10
- DAL Record: 10-9
- MIN Stats: 80.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.4 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- DAL Stats: 83.6 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 82.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.8 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.6 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.5 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -1.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -123
- MIN Odds to Win: +101
- Total: 168.5 points
The Atlanta Dream face the Seattle Storm
The Storm hit the road the Dream on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 10-8
- SEA Record: 4-15
- ATL Stats: 86.7 PPG (third in WNBA), 87.0 Opp. PPG (12th)
- SEA Stats: 79.2 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 86.4 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (18.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.4 APG)
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (25.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -6.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -284
- SEA Odds to Win: +227
- Total: 172.5 points
The Los Angeles Sparks play the Las Vegas Aces
The Aces go on the road to face the Sparks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAS Record: 7-12
- LVA Record: 17-2
- LAS Stats: 78.5 PPG (10th in WNBA), 81.4 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- LVA Stats: 93.6 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.9 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.9 APG)
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -13.5
- LVA Odds to Win: -1445
- LAS Odds to Win: +858
- Total: 169 points
