The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (hitting .263 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI), battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .260 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 35 walks.

Nootbaar will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 over the course of his last games.

In 36 of 58 games this season (62.1%) Nootbaar has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (24.1%).

He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 58), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.5% of his games this season, Nootbaar has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (8.6%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 46.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 32 .234 AVG .281 .351 OBP .370 .319 SLG .430 4 XBH 12 2 HR 3 10 RBI 15 20/18 K/BB 36/17 2 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings