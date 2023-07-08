Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. White Sox - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.512 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 186 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .235 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.
- Contreras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .529 with one homer.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 41 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (9.1%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.9% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.254
|AVG
|.217
|.338
|OBP
|.315
|.425
|SLG
|.385
|15
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|16
|34/14
|K/BB
|38/16
|4
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will look to Toussaint (0-1) in his third start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
