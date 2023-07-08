Saturday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (38-52) and St. Louis Cardinals (36-52) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on July 8.

Miles Mikolas (4-5) will take the mound for the Cardinals in this matchup. The White Sox, however, have yet to list a starter.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have won 18 out of the 44 games, or 40.9%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis has entered 38 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 15-23 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 408 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule