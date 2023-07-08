The St. Louis Cardinals (36-52) will look to Nolan Arenado, riding a two-game homer streak, against the Chicago White Sox (38-52) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Miles Mikolas (4-5) will take the mound for the Cardinals in this matchup. The White Sox, however, have yet to list a starter.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-5, 4.51 ERA) vs TBA - CHW

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals' Mikolas (4-5) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.51, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.353 in 18 games this season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 18 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

