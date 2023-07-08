Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank seventh in baseball with 119 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.255).

St. Louis ranks 12th in runs scored with 408 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals' .329 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

St. Louis' 4.64 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.485).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (4-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Mikolas is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this matchup.

Mikolas is looking for his 11th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins L 15-2 Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins L 10-9 Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing 7/6/2023 Marlins W 3-0 Away Jack Flaherty Eury Pérez 7/7/2023 White Sox L 8-7 Away Jordan Montgomery Dylan Cease 7/8/2023 White Sox - Away Miles Mikolas - 7/9/2023 White Sox - Away Steven Matz Lucas Giolito 7/14/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/15/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/16/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/17/2023 Marlins - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.