Atthaya Thitikul will play at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open, taking place from July 6- 9.

Looking to bet on Thitikul at the U.S. Women's Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Atthaya Thitikul Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Thitikul has finished better than par 11 times, while also posting 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score in five of her last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day seven times.

Thitikul has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Thitikul has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes in her past five events.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five events, Thitikul has finished within five shots of the leader twice. She posted a score that was better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 12 -10 269 1 20 5 16 $1.6M

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,509 yards this week, which is 517 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

The average course Thitikul has played in the past year (6,559 yards) is 50 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,509).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Thitikul's Last Time Out

Thitikul was in the 89th percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.55 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which placed her in the third percentile among all competitors.

Thitikul was better than 46% of the field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.83.

Thitikul fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Thitikul had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.6).

Thitikul failed to record a birdie or better on any of the 22 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The tournament average was 3.5.

At that last tournament, Thitikul posted a bogey or worse on 12 of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Thitikul finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Thitikul bettered the field's average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

+1800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

