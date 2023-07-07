On Friday, Nolan Gorman (.552 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 34 walks while batting .237.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 89th and he is 43rd in slugging.

In 46 of 78 games this season (59.0%) Gorman has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

In 19.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.9% of his games this year, Gorman has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (35.9%), including five games with multiple runs (6.4%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 41 .282 AVG .196 .368 OBP .284 .556 SLG .406 14 XBH 15 10 HR 7 32 RBI 20 46/17 K/BB 44/17 2 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings