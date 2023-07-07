Cardinals vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 7
Friday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (37-52) and the St. Louis Cardinals (36-51) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the White Sox securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 7.
The Cardinals will look to Jordan Montgomery (6-7) against the White Sox and Dylan Cease (3-3).
Cardinals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is White Sox 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cardinals have been favored 44 times and won 18, or 40.9%, of those games.
- This season St. Louis has won 18 of its 44 games, or 40.9%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 401 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 2
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Jordan Montgomery vs Gerrit Cole
|July 3
|@ Marlins
|L 5-4
|Miles Mikolas vs Braxton Garrett
|July 4
|@ Marlins
|L 15-2
|Adam Wainwright vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 5
|@ Marlins
|L 10-9
|Matthew Liberatore vs Bryan Hoeing
|July 6
|@ Marlins
|W 3-0
|Jack Flaherty vs Eury Pérez
|July 7
|@ White Sox
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Dylan Cease
|July 8
|@ White Sox
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs TBA
|July 9
|@ White Sox
|-
|Steven Matz vs Lucas Giolito
|July 14
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
