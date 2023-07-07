Friday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (37-52) and the St. Louis Cardinals (36-51) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the White Sox securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 7.

The Cardinals will look to Jordan Montgomery (6-7) against the White Sox and Dylan Cease (3-3).

Cardinals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is White Sox 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 44 times and won 18, or 40.9%, of those games.

This season St. Louis has won 18 of its 44 games, or 40.9%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 401 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule