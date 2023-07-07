The Chicago White Sox (37-52) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the St. Louis Cardinals (36-51) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (6-7) for the Cardinals and Dylan Cease (3-3) for the White Sox.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (6-7, 3.28 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.10 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Montgomery (6-7) for his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up no earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 3.28, a 3.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.236.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Montgomery has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.

Cease heads into this matchup with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Cease will try to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

This season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.10), 47th in WHIP (1.314), and ninth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers.

