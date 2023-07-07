Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Luis Robert and others in the St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago White Sox matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Montgomery Stats

Jordan Montgomery (6-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 18th start of the season.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 30-year-old's 3.28 ERA ranks 17th, 1.236 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Jul. 2 6.2 2 1 0 6 3 vs. Astros Jun. 27 6.2 6 2 1 6 1 at Nationals Jun. 20 7.0 4 1 1 6 1 vs. Giants Jun. 14 6.1 7 3 3 7 2 vs. Reds Jun. 9 6.0 3 0 0 6 1

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI (93 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .284/.370/.482 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 5 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 4 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 90 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 24 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .280/.328/.505 slash line so far this season.

Arenado heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with five doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Marlins Jul. 5 3-for-5 2 0 2 6 0 at Marlins Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Robert has 22 doubles, 25 home runs, 21 walks and 49 RBI (89 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .272/.333/.569 on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 4 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Athletics Jul. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Athletics Jul. 1 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 1

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has collected 79 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 52 runs.

He has a .244/.321/.435 slash line so far this year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Athletics Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 1 0

