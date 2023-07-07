On Friday, July 7, Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals (36-51) visit Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (37-52) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog White Sox have -105 odds to upset. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this game.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (6-7, 3.28 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.10 ERA)

Cardinals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Cardinals' matchup versus the White Sox but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cardinals (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to defeat the White Sox with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Paul Goldschmidt get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 18, or 40.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cardinals have a record of 18-26 (40.9%).

St. Louis has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Cardinals have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (34%) in those games.

This year, the White Sox have won 15 of 47 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +1500 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.