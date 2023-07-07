How to Watch the Cardinals vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 7
Dylan Cease will start for the Chicago White Sox against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB play with 117 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- St. Louis ranks seventh in baseball, slugging .426.
- The Cardinals rank 13th in the majors with a .253 batting average.
- St. Louis has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (401 total runs).
- The Cardinals rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.
- The Cardinals' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 12th in MLB.
- St. Louis' pitching staff is 24th in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- St. Louis has a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in MLB (1.484).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- Montgomery is aiming for his sixth quality start in a row.
- Montgomery will aim to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/2/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Gerrit Cole
|7/3/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Braxton Garrett
|7/4/2023
|Marlins
|L 15-2
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Jesús Luzardo
|7/5/2023
|Marlins
|L 10-9
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/6/2023
|Marlins
|W 3-0
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Eury Pérez
|7/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Dylan Cease
|7/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|-
|7/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Lucas Giolito
|7/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
