Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on July 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .237 with 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- In 43 of 81 games this season (53.1%) Edman has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (19.8%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.6%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Edman has driven in a run in 17 games this year (21.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 30 of 81 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.257
|AVG
|.215
|.303
|OBP
|.302
|.389
|SLG
|.392
|10
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|10
|25/8
|K/BB
|25/16
|7
|SB
|7
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went a third of an inning, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 20-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.47, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .213 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.