On Thursday, Brendan Donovan (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last game against the Marlins.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan leads St. Louis with an OBP of .378 this season while batting .288 with 30 walks and 37 runs scored.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 86th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Donovan enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .556 with two homers.

Donovan has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (47 of 76), with multiple hits 21 times (27.6%).

In nine games this season, he has homered (11.8%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Donovan has driven in a run in 17 games this year (22.4%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.8% of his games this year (28 of 76), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .289 AVG .288 .374 OBP .382 .437 SLG .400 10 XBH 6 5 HR 4 15 RBI 11 24/13 K/BB 19/17 2 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings