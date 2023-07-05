The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul DeJong (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Marlins.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .240 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.

DeJong has gotten at least one hit in 58.6% of his games this season (34 of 58), with multiple hits 13 times (22.4%).

He has homered in 20.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

DeJong has had at least one RBI in 27.6% of his games this year (16 of 58), with more than one RBI seven times (12.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 24 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 33 .200 AVG .270 .281 OBP .344 .388 SLG .513 6 XBH 14 5 HR 7 11 RBI 16 29/8 K/BB 38/10 1 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings