The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .256 with nine doubles, five home runs and 33 walks.

Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this year (32 of 54), with more than one hit 13 times (24.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 54), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (37.0%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (9.3%).

He has scored in 24 of 54 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .234 AVG .276 .351 OBP .367 .319 SLG .429 4 XBH 10 2 HR 3 10 RBI 15 20/18 K/BB 28/15 2 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings