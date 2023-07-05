Bryan Hoeing and Matthew Liberatore are the projected starters when the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals face off on Wednesday at LoanDepot park.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 114 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

St. Louis ranks eighth in the majors with a .423 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 389 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.477 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Liberatore (1-3) for his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In seven starts, Liberatore has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 3.9 frames per outing.

He has made eight appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Yankees W 11-4 Home Jack Flaherty Luis Severino 7/1/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Matthew Liberatore Ian Hamilton 7/2/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Gerrit Cole 7/3/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins L 15-2 Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins - Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing 7/6/2023 Marlins - Away Jack Flaherty Eury Pérez 7/7/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Montgomery Michael Kopech 7/8/2023 White Sox - Away Miles Mikolas - 7/9/2023 White Sox - Away Adam Wainwright Lucas Giolito 7/14/2023 Nationals - Home - -

