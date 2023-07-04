Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Marlins.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .237 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 52.5% of his 80 games this year, with at least two hits in 20% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 20% of his games this year, Edman has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.257
|AVG
|.214
|.303
|OBP
|.306
|.389
|SLG
|.389
|10
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|9
|25/8
|K/BB
|23/16
|7
|SB
|7
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (92 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo (6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 25th, 1.155 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks ninth.
