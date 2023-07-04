Player prop betting options for Luis Arraez, Paul Goldschmidt and others are available in the Miami Marlins-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at LoanDepot park on Tuesday, starting at 1:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has collected 92 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .288/.375/.491 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 1-for-2 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 23 walks and 55 RBI (86 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .277/.324/.490 slash line on the year.

Arenado has picked up a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .294 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jesús Luzardo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Luzardo Stats

The Marlins will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo (6-5) for his 18th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Luzardo has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 25-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.53), 28th in WHIP (1.155), and ninth in K/9 (10.4).

Luzardo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jun. 29 6.1 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 7.0 2 0 0 9 1 at Nationals Jun. 18 6.0 5 2 2 5 1 at Mariners Jun. 12 4.0 6 6 5 3 1 vs. Royals Jun. 6 7.0 2 1 1 8 0

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 119 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 25 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .388/.438/.479 slash line on the year.

Arraez has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 2 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Braves Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 15 doubles, 22 home runs, 40 walks and 47 RBI (72 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .242/.338/.513 on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

