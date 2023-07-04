Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins square off against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park on Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 114 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .252 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 387 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .327.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.460 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adam Wainwright (3-3) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 1 2/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

He has one quality starts in 10 chances this season.

In 10 starts, Wainwright has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Astros L 14-0 Home Adam Wainwright J.P. France 7/1/2023 Yankees W 11-4 Home Jack Flaherty Luis Severino 7/1/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Matthew Liberatore Ian Hamilton 7/2/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Gerrit Cole 7/3/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins - Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins - Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing 7/6/2023 Marlins - Away Jack Flaherty Eury Pérez 7/7/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Montgomery Michael Kopech 7/8/2023 White Sox - Away Miles Mikolas - 7/9/2023 White Sox - Away Adam Wainwright Lucas Giolito

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.