On Tuesday, Andrew Knizner (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner has six doubles, five home runs and four walks while batting .222.
  • Knizner will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 in his last outings.
  • Knizner has gotten a hit in 19 of 34 games this year (55.9%), with more than one hit on five occasions (14.7%).
  • In 14.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 10 games this year (29.4%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 35.3% of his games this season (12 of 34), with two or more runs four times (11.8%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.220 AVG .224
.235 OBP .262
.400 SLG .431
5 XBH 6
2 HR 3
10 RBI 5
16/1 K/BB 17/3
0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (92 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.53), 28th in WHIP (1.155), and ninth in K/9 (10.4).
