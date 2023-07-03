Paul DeJong -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .231 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

DeJong has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 56 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.4% of them.

In 12 games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.4%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).

DeJong has an RBI in 15 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 31 .200 AVG .255 .281 OBP .317 .388 SLG .500 6 XBH 13 5 HR 7 11 RBI 15 29/8 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 2

