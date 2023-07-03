Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Yankees.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is hitting .245 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Carlson has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this season (28 of 48), with more than one hit seven times (14.6%).
- He has homered in 8.3% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Carlson has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 17 of 48 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|20
|.247
|AVG
|.242
|.330
|OBP
|.304
|.393
|SLG
|.387
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|18/9
|K/BB
|17/3
|2
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty went five innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
