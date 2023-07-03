Luis Arraez and Paul Goldschmidt are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals meet at LoanDepot park on Monday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 90 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .286/.375/.492 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 1-for-2 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 85 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 23 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.326/.490 so far this season.

Arenado takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .467 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Garrett Stats

Braxton Garrett (4-2) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 16th start of the season.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Garrett has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jun. 28 5.0 3 1 1 2 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 7.0 3 2 1 13 0 at Nationals Jun. 17 6.0 4 1 1 8 1 at White Sox Jun. 11 5.1 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Royals Jun. 5 5.0 6 4 4 6 0

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 118 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 25 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .389/.440/.482 on the year.

Arraez has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 2 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Braves Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 14 doubles, 22 home runs, 40 walks and 47 RBI (71 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .241/.339/.514 slash line so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

