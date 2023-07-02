The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (batting .308 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, four walks and 11 RBI), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 90 hits and an OBP of .379, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .498.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 18th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 66.3% of his games this season (53 of 80), with more than one hit 29 times (36.3%).

He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 28 games this year (35.0%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (17.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 38 of 80 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .297 AVG .282 .413 OBP .344 .520 SLG .479 17 XBH 18 8 HR 7 24 RBI 22 45/28 K/BB 33/16 5 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings