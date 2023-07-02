The New York Yankees (46-37) and St. Louis Cardinals (34-48) square off on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Yankees will look to Gerrit Cole (8-1) against the Cardinals and Jordan Montgomery (5-7).

Cardinals vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.52 ERA and 85 strikeouts over 92 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

The 30-year-old has a 3.52 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.

Montgomery is looking to earn his fifth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Montgomery will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole (8-1) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed nine hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 2.78 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 17 games.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

In 17 starts this season, Cole has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 6.1 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.78), 22nd in WHIP (1.129), and 18th in K/9 (9.8).

