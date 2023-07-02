Gleyber Torres and Paul Goldschmidt are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the New York Yankees and the St. Louis Cardinals play at Busch Stadium on Sunday (at 2:15 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has put up 90 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.379/.498 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 1-for-2 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Astros Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 12 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 23 walks and 54 RBI (83 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.324/.487 so far this year.

Arenado brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Cole Stats

The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (8-1) will make his 18th start of the season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Cole has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 16 times. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.78), 22nd in WHIP (1.129), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Jun. 25 4.2 9 3 3 7 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 7.1 4 1 1 8 1 at Mets Jun. 14 6.0 4 1 1 8 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 6.0 7 2 2 6 1 at Dodgers Jun. 3 6.0 4 1 1 5 2

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torres Stats

Torres has 75 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 35 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .248/.326/.411 so far this season.

Torres will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with three walks and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 at Athletics Jun. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 27 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 37 RBI (76 total hits).

He's slashing .267/.360/.425 on the season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Athletics Jun. 28 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 27 1-for-2 0 0 0 2

