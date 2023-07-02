How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 2
Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees hit the field on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Jordan Montgomery, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 112 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.
- St. Louis ranks eighth in the majors with a .423 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.
- St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 378 (4.6 per game).
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.472 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Montgomery (5-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 17th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth quality start in a row.
- Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/27/2023
|Astros
|W 4-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Framber Valdez
|6/28/2023
|Astros
|L 10-7
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Cristian Javier
|6/29/2023
|Astros
|L 14-0
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|J.P. France
|7/1/2023
|Yankees
|W 11-4
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Luis Severino
|7/1/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Ian Hamilton
|7/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Gerrit Cole
|7/3/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Braxton Garrett
|7/4/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Jesús Luzardo
|7/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Eury Pérez
|7/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Michael Kopech
