Jordan Montgomery gets the nod on the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals in the final of a three-game series against the New York Yankees and Anthony Volpe on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Yankees (-115). The over/under for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 contests. St. Louis' last three contests have finished above the total, and the average total in that span was 9.3.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, St. Louis has won 11 of its 25 games, or 44%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 40 of its 80 chances.

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-25 18-23 16-15 18-32 25-36 9-11

