On Sunday, Brendan Donovan (.538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .272 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 54th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 110th in slugging.

Donovan has gotten at least one hit in 60.3% of his games this season (44 of 73), with at least two hits 19 times (26.0%).

In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.0%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

Donovan has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (21.9%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (8.2%).

He has scored at least once 27 times this year (37.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .275 AVG .269 .360 OBP .370 .405 SLG .387 9 XBH 6 4 HR 4 13 RBI 11 24/13 K/BB 18/17 2 SB 2

