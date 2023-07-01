On Saturday, Willson Contreras (hitting .316 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .215 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In 8.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has an RBI in 21 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .258 AVG .172 .333 OBP .272 .432 SLG .305 15 XBH 9 4 HR 4 18 RBI 13 32/13 K/BB 34/14 4 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings