The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Skyy Moore and the Kansas City Chiefs opening the year with a contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on September 17.

Skyy Moore Injury Status

Moore is currently listed as active.

Skyy Moore 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 3 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Skyy Moore Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 21.40 345 132 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 92.74 169 55 2023 ADP - 123 51

Other Chiefs Players

Skyy Moore 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 0 0 0

