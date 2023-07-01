Odds to Win 2023 SEC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights
Georgia and Alabama, at -110 and +260, respectively, are the two favorites to win the SEC in 2023. Let's go over the full list of contenders, along with their odds, before you place a bet on a team to clinch the SEC.
Want to place a futures bet on the SEC winner? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Odds to Win the SEC
|Team
|Odds to Win SEC
|Georgia
|-110
|Alabama
|+260
|LSU
|+450
|Texas A&M
|+1400
|Tennessee
|+1400
|Ole Miss
|+5000
|Auburn
|+6600
|Florida
|+8000
|Arkansas
|+10000
|South Carolina
|+10000
|Mississippi State
|+10000
|Kentucky
|+12500
|Missouri
|+15000
|Vanderbilt
|+50000
Bet on college football futures now at BetMGM!
SEC Upcoming Games
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
- Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Vanderbilt Commodores 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on SEC Network
- Florida Gators at Utah Utes 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on ESPN
- South Dakota Coyotes at Missouri Tigers 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on SEC Network
- Virginia Cavaliers vs. Tennessee Volunteers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ABC
- Ball State Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on SEC Network
- Mercer Bears at Ole Miss Rebels 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on SEC Network+
- UMass Minutemen at Auburn Tigers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN
- Western Carolina Catamounts at Arkansas Razorbacks 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on SEC Network+
- SE Louisiana Lions at Mississippi State Bulldogs 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on SEC Network
- UT Martin Skyhawks at Georgia Bulldogs 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on SEC Network+
- Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on SEC Network+
- New Mexico Lobos at Texas A&M Aggies 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN
- Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Alabama Crimson Tide 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on SEC Network
- North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ABC
- LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles 7:30 PM ET, Sunday, September 3 on ABC
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.