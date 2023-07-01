Nolan Arenado -- batting .243 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado is batting .274 with 11 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
  • In 70.1% of his 77 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 19.5% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arenado has driven home a run in 31 games this year (40.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
  • He has scored in 29 of 77 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 38
.315 AVG .233
.364 OBP .280
.517 SLG .453
15 XBH 14
7 HR 9
26 RBI 28
29/12 K/BB 32/10
1 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Yankees have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • The Yankees will send Severino (1-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed a 5.25 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to his opponents.
