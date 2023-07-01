An over/under of 6.5 wins means the Missouri Tigers might have a strong showing in 2023.

Missouri Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 +105 -125 48.8%

Tigers' 2022 Performance

Missouri totaled 367.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 84th in FBS. On defense, it ranked 34th, giving up 340.8 yards per game.

Missouri ranked 90th in pass offense (211.8 passing yards per game) and 48th in pass defense (215.2 passing yards allowed per game) last season.

Mizzou was 5-2 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.

The Tigers collected four wins as favorites (in five games), and they were victorious twice (in eight opportunities) as underdogs.

Missouri's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Brady Cook QB 2,710 YDS (64.4%) / 12 TD / 7 INT

585 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 45.0 RUSH YPG Cody Schrader RB 744 YDS / 9 TD / 57.2 YPG / 4.4 YPC

19 REC / 137 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.5 REC YPG Dominic Lovett WR 56 REC / 846 YDS / 3 TD / 65.1 YPG Luther Burden III WR 43 REC / 366 YDS / 4 TD / 28.2 YPG Ty'Ron Hopper LB 36 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 1 INT Jaylon Carlies DB 47 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT DJ Coleman DL 29 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK Isaiah McGuire DL 27 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK

Tigers' Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total last season (85), the Tigers have the fifth-toughest schedule in college football.

According to its SEC opponents' combined win total last year (63), Missouri has the 12th-toughest conference schedule in college football.

Missouri's schedule includes 10 games against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 (four against teams with nine or more victories and zero against squads that notched three or fewer wins).

Missouri 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 South Dakota August 31 - - 2 Middle Tennessee September 9 - - 3 Kansas State September 16 - - 4 Memphis September 23 - - 5 @ Vanderbilt September 30 - - 6 LSU October 7 - - 7 @ Kentucky October 14 - - 8 South Carolina October 21 - - 10 @ Georgia November 4 - - 11 Tennessee November 11 - - 12 Florida November 18 - - 13 @ Arkansas November 24 - -

