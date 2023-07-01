The 2023 campaign kicks off for Kadarius Toney when the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions match up at 8:20 PM ET on September 7.

Kadarius Toney Injury Status

Toney is currently listed as active.

Check Out Kadarius Toney NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Kadarius Toney 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 20 TAR, 16 REC, 171 YDS, 2 TD 7 CAR, 82 YDS (11.7 YPC), 1 TD

Kadarius Toney Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 41.30 271 106 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 93.49 165 51 2023 ADP - 107 45

Kadarius Toney 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Titans 0 0 0 Week 2 Panthers 3 2 0 0 Week 9 Titans 2 2 12 0 Week 10 Jaguars 5 4 57 1 Week 11 @Chargers 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Texans 1 1 5 0 Week 16 Seahawks 2 1 8 1 Week 17 Broncos 4 4 71 0 Week 18 @Raiders 2 2 18 0 Divisional Jaguars 7 5 36 0 Championship Game Bengals 2 1 9 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 1 1 5 1

