The 2023 season kicks off for Jaylen Watson when the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars play at 1:00 PM ET on September 17.

Jaylen Watson Injury Status

Watson is currently not on the injured list.

Is Watson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Jaylen Watson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 46 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Rep Watson and the Kansas City Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Chiefs Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jaylen Watson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 2 Chargers 0.0 0.0 4 1 1 Week 3 @Colts 0.0 1.0 7 0 1 Week 4 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 5 Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 Bills 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 7 @49ers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 9 Titans 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 10 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 @Chargers 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 @Texans 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 16 Seahawks 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 17 Broncos 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 18 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Divisional Jaguars 0.0 0.0 3 1 2 Championship Game Bengals 0.0 0.0 4 1 2 Super Bowl @Eagles 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.