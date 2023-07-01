At the 2023 Women's World Cup, Ireland is +1600 to win Group B. In terms of winning the whole tournament, Ireland is +15000.

Ireland: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +15000 19 3 Odds to Win Group B +1600 18 3

Ireland: Last World Cup Performance

Ireland did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

Ireland: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Australia July 20 6:00 AM ET - - Canada July 26 8:00 AM ET - - Nigeria July 31 6:00 AM ET - -

Ireland Roster

Name Age Number Club Aine O'Gorman 34 13 Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) Heather Payne 23 14 Florida State University (United States) Chloe Mustaki 27 21 Bristol City WFC (England) Louise Quinn 33 15 Birmingham City WFC (England) Claire O'Riordan 28 5 Celtic LFC (Scotland) Diane Caldwell 34 7 Reading FC Women (England) Niamh Fahey 35 5 Liverpool LFC (England) Megan Walsh 28 23 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Grace Moloney 30 16 Reading FC Women (England) Courtney Brosnan 27 1 Everton FC (England) Ciara Grant 30 21 Heart of Midlothian WFC (Scotland) Denise O'Sullivan 29 10 North Carolina Courage (United States) Katie McCabe 27 11 Arsenal WFC (England) Amber Barrett 27 9 FFC Turbine Potsdam (Germany) Sinead Farrelly 33 28 Gotham FC (United States) Megan Connolly 26 6 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Abbie Larkin 18 20 Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) Kyra Carusa 27 22 London City Lionesses (England) Lucy Quinn 29 4 Birmingham City WFC (England) Ruesha Littlejohn 33 8 Aston Villa WFC (England) Isibeal Atkinson 21 - - Marissa Sheva 26 24 Washington Spirit (United States) Lily Agg 29 - London City Lionesses (England)

