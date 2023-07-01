The Illinois Fighting Illini's over/under for the 2023 season, 6.5 wins, means they should be a competitive group.

Looking to place a futures bet on Illinois' win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Illinois Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
6.5 -120 +100 54.5%

Bet on Illinois' win total this season now with BetMGM!

Fighting Illini's 2022 Performance

  • Illinois ranked 73rd in total offense this season (378.2 yards per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in FBS with 378.2 yards allowed per game.
  • Illinois sported the 91st-ranked offense last season in terms of passing yards (211.5 passing yards per game), and it was better defensively, ranking eighth-best with just 173.8 passing yards allowed per game.
  • Illinois posted five wins at home last year and three on the road.
  • As underdogs, the Illini picked up just two victories (2-3). As favorites, they went 6-2.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Illinois' Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Chase Brown RB 1,643 YDS / 10 TD / 126.4 YPG / 5.0 YPC
27 REC / 240 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 18.5 REC YPG
Tommy DeVito QB 2,647 YDS (69.6%) / 15 TD / 4 INT
35 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 2.7 RUSH YPG
Isaiah Williams WR 81 REC / 709 YDS / 5 TD / 54.5 YPG
Brian Hightower WR 37 REC / 452 YDS / 2 TD / 34.8 YPG
Sydney Brown DB 56 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 6 INT
Jartavius Martin DB 58 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT
Jer'Zhan Newton DL 51 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
Keith Randolph Jr. DL 47 TKL / 12.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT

Fighting Illini's Strength of Schedule

  • The Fighting Illini will face the 53rd-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (73).
  • Illinois will have the 41st-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year (55).
  • Illinois' schedule has eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (one against a team with nine or more wins and one against a squad that collected less than four wins).

Illinois 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 Toledo September 2 - -
2 @ Kansas September 8 - -
3 Penn State September 16 - -
4 Florida Atlantic September 23 - -
5 @ Purdue September 30 - -
6 Nebraska October 6 - -
7 @ Maryland October 14 - -
8 Wisconsin October 21 - -
10 @ Minnesota November 4 - -
11 Indiana November 11 - -
12 @ Iowa November 18 - -
13 Northwestern November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.