Illinois 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Illinois Fighting Illini's over/under for the 2023 season, 6.5 wins, means they should be a competitive group.
Illinois Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6.5
|-120
|+100
|54.5%
Fighting Illini's 2022 Performance
- Illinois ranked 73rd in total offense this season (378.2 yards per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in FBS with 378.2 yards allowed per game.
- Illinois sported the 91st-ranked offense last season in terms of passing yards (211.5 passing yards per game), and it was better defensively, ranking eighth-best with just 173.8 passing yards allowed per game.
- Illinois posted five wins at home last year and three on the road.
- As underdogs, the Illini picked up just two victories (2-3). As favorites, they went 6-2.
Illinois' Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Chase Brown
|RB
|1,643 YDS / 10 TD / 126.4 YPG / 5.0 YPC
27 REC / 240 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 18.5 REC YPG
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
|2,647 YDS (69.6%) / 15 TD / 4 INT
35 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 2.7 RUSH YPG
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|81 REC / 709 YDS / 5 TD / 54.5 YPG
|Brian Hightower
|WR
|37 REC / 452 YDS / 2 TD / 34.8 YPG
|Sydney Brown
|DB
|56 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 6 INT
|Jartavius Martin
|DB
|58 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT
|Jer'Zhan Newton
|DL
|51 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
|Keith Randolph Jr.
|DL
|47 TKL / 12.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT
Fighting Illini's Strength of Schedule
- The Fighting Illini will face the 53rd-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (73).
- Illinois will have the 41st-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year (55).
- Illinois' schedule has eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (one against a team with nine or more wins and one against a squad that collected less than four wins).
Illinois 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Toledo
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Kansas
|September 8
|-
|-
|3
|Penn State
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Florida Atlantic
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Purdue
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|Nebraska
|October 6
|-
|-
|7
|@ Maryland
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|Wisconsin
|October 21
|-
|-
|10
|@ Minnesota
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Indiana
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Iowa
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Northwestern
|November 25
|-
|-
