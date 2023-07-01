George Karlaftis is +12500 to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 40th-best in the NFL, making him a long shot for the award.

Want to bet on George Karlaftis? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

George Karlaftis 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +12500 40th Bet $100 to win $12,500

George Karlaftis Insights

Karlaftis played in 17 games, totaling 6.0 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL and 33 tackles.

The Chiefs sported the 18th-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards last season (220.9 allowed per game), and they were more effective on offense, ranking best with 297.8 passing yards per game.

From an offensive standpoint, Kansas City ranked 20th in the NFL last season with 115.9 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked eighth in rushing yards allowed per contest (107.2).

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Chiefs Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Patrick Mahomes II +650 (2nd in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Travis Kelce +15000 (31st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Chris Jones +2000 (7th in NFL) Nick Bolton +10000 (28th in NFL) George Karlaftis +12500 (40th in NFL) Kadarius Toney +12500 (50th in NFL) Isiah Pacheco +12500 (50th in NFL) Marquez Valdes-Scantling +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.