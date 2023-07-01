Saturday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (45-36) against the St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on July 1.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Jack Flaherty (4-5, 4.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Luis Severino (1-2, 5.25 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have won 17 out of the 43 games, or 39.5%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis has entered 49 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 19-30 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

St. Louis has scored 365 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule