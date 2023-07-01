Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Andrew Knizner -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner has five doubles, five home runs and four walks while hitting .210.
- Knizner has had a hit in 17 of 32 games this season (53.1%), including multiple hits four times (12.5%).
- In 15.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight games this season (25.0%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (34.4%), including three games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|.190
|AVG
|.224
|.209
|OBP
|.262
|.381
|SLG
|.431
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|5
|13/1
|K/BB
|17/3
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Yankees are sending Severino (1-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 5.25 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
