Andrew Knizner -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner has five doubles, five home runs and four walks while hitting .210.
  • Knizner has had a hit in 17 of 32 games this season (53.1%), including multiple hits four times (12.5%).
  • In 15.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In eight games this season (25.0%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this season (34.4%), including three games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 17
.190 AVG .224
.209 OBP .262
.381 SLG .431
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
7 RBI 5
13/1 K/BB 17/3
0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Yankees have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • The Yankees are sending Severino (1-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed a 5.25 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
