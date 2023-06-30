On Friday, Willson Contreras (hitting .316 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .215 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 37 of 72 games this year (51.4%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (22.2%).

Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (8.3%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has driven home a run in 21 games this season (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 34.7% of his games this season (25 of 72), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .258 AVG .172 .333 OBP .272 .432 SLG .305 15 XBH 9 4 HR 4 18 RBI 13 32/13 K/BB 34/14 4 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings