Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .232 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Edman has recorded a hit in 39 of 76 games this year (51.3%), including 14 multi-hit games (18.4%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this year (9.2%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Edman has picked up an RBI in 19.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (36.8%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.241
|AVG
|.223
|.287
|OBP
|.317
|.383
|SLG
|.405
|10
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|9
|25/7
|K/BB
|21/16
|7
|SB
|7
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.60).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Severino (1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.25, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .271 batting average against him.
