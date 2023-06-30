The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is hitting .232 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.
  • Edman has recorded a hit in 39 of 76 games this year (51.3%), including 14 multi-hit games (18.4%).
  • He has gone deep in seven games this year (9.2%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Edman has picked up an RBI in 19.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 28 times this season (36.8%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 36
.241 AVG .223
.287 OBP .317
.383 SLG .405
10 XBH 14
4 HR 3
18 RBI 9
25/7 K/BB 21/16
7 SB 7

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.60).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Severino (1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering five hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.25, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .271 batting average against him.
