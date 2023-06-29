Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Thursday, Nolan Arenado (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his last game against the Astros.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is hitting .273 with 11 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- Arenado has picked up a hit in 53 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has gone deep in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (15 of 76), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.8% of his games this year, Arenado has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (18.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 29 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.313
|AVG
|.233
|.363
|OBP
|.280
|.517
|SLG
|.453
|15
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|28
|29/12
|K/BB
|32/10
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.61).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 88 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- France (2-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.54 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
